Independent Research Maintains a Sell Rating on Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

Independent Research analyst Jan Lennertz maintained a Sell rating on Deutsche Bank AG (DB) today and set a price target of EUR8.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.14.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deutsche Bank AG is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $11.96, implying a -13.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Credit Suisse also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a EUR9.50 price target.

Based on Deutsche Bank AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.46 billion and net profit of $173 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.37 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $1.52 billion.

Founded in 1870, Germany-based Deutsche Bank AG provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through the following divisions: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank and Asset Management.