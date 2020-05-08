Independent Research Keeps a Hold Rating on Linde (LIN)

In a report released today, Sven Diermeier from Independent Research maintained a Hold rating on Linde (LIN), with a price target of EUR186.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $186.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Diermeier is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 61.8% success rate. Diermeier covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Aktiengesellschaft, Wacker Chemie AG, and LANXESS.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Linde with a $214.82 average price target, which is a 16.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Bernstein also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR170.93 price target.

Based on Linde’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.08 billion and net profit of $511 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.8 billion and had a net profit of $2.98 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LIN in relation to earlier this year.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Surface Technologies, and Linde AG. Its primary products include atmospheric and process gases. The firm also designs, engineers, and builds equipment that produces industrial gases primarily for internal use. The company was founded on April 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Guildford, the United Kingdom.