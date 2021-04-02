Independent Research Downgrades Linde (LIN) to Hold

In a report released yesterday, Sven Diermeier from Independent Research downgraded Linde (LIN) to Hold, with a price target of EUR240.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $280.84, close to its 52-week high of $283.25.

Diermeier has an average return of 10.3% when recommending Linde.

According to TipRanks.com, Diermeier is ranked #3471 out of 7423 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Linde with a $295.25 average price target, a 5.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Cowen & Co. also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $283.25 and a one-year low of $159.41. Currently, Linde has an average volume of 1.85M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LIN in relation to earlier this year.

Founded in 2017, UK-based Linde Plc is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company. The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde generates revenues through the following segments: Americas, EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa), APAC (Asia Pacific), Engineering and Others.

