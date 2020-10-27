Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose maintained a Hold rating on Independent Bank Group (IBTX) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 53.9% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Independent Bank Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.83.

The company has a one-year high of $63.16 and a one-year low of $20.35. Currently, Independent Bank Group has an average volume of 247.3K.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals, and individual through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The firm’s services include checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management. The company was founded on September 20, 2002 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.