Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose maintained a Hold rating on Independent Bank Group (IBTX) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.44, close to its 52-week high of $80.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 55.2% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Independent Bank Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $80.00.

Independent Bank Group’s market cap is currently $3.34B and has a P/E ratio of 16.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.34.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of IBTX in relation to earlier this year.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals, and individual through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The firm’s services include checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management. The company was founded on September 20, 2002 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.