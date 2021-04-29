Independence Realty (IRT) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at BTIG

Independence Realty (IRT) received a Hold rating from BTIG analyst James W Sullivan yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.77, close to its 52-week high of $17.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 65.2% success rate. Sullivan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Bluerock Residential Growth, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Mid-America Apartment.

Independence Realty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.42.

Independence Realty’s market cap is currently $1.71B and has a P/E ratio of 108.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.44.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.