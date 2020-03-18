Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report issued on March 16, Kurt Hallead from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Independence Contract Drilling (ICD), with a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.63, close to its 52-week low of $1.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -20.8% and a 25.8% success rate. Hallead covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Diamond Offshore Drilling, Oceaneering International, and Oil States International.

Independence Contract Drilling has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $1.33, which is a -14.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Evercore ISI also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Based on Independence Contract Drilling’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $35.01 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $8.6 million.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel.