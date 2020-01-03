Incyte (INCY) Receives a Hold from Credit Suisse

In a report released today, Evan Seigerman from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Incyte (INCY), with a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Seigerman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 71.4% success rate. Seigerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Aimmune Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Incyte with a $89.75 average price target, representing a 17.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, Guggenheim also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Incyte’s market cap is currently $18.52B and has a P/E ratio of 46.14. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.64.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 110 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib). The company was founded by Roy A.