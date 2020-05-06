Incyte (INCY) Receives a Hold from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Evan Seigerman maintained a Hold rating on Incyte (INCY) yesterday and set a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $96.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Seigerman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 54.3% success rate. Seigerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Aimmune Therapeutics.

Incyte has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $96.91, representing a 0.1% upside. In a report issued on April 29, Morgan Stanley also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $94.00 price target.

Based on Incyte’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $579 million and net profit of $111 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $528 million and had a net profit of $69.06 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 120 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib). The company was founded by Roy A. Whitfield in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

