Incyte (INCY) Receives a Buy from Nomura

In a report issued on April 6, Christopher Marai from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Incyte (INCY), with a price target of $116.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $86.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Marai is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 44.3% success rate. Marai covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Incyte has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $91.36, which is a 6.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, William Blair also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

Incyte’s market cap is currently $18.79B and has a P/E ratio of 41.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.20.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 119 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib). The company was founded by Roy A. Whitfield in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

