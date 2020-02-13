Incyte (INCY) Receives a Buy from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Marc Frahm maintained a Buy rating on Incyte (INCY) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $75.83, close to its 52-week low of $71.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Frahm is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 44.7% success rate. Frahm covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, and Scholar Rock Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Incyte with a $91.36 average price target, representing a 19.6% upside. In a report issued on February 4, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $96.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $96.79 and a one-year low of $71.84. Currently, Incyte has an average volume of 1.41M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 114 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of INCY in relation to earlier this year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib). The company was founded by Roy A.