Incyte (INCY) Gets a Hold Rating from J.P. Morgan

In a report released yesterday, Cory Kasimov from J.P. Morgan assigned a Hold rating to Incyte (INCY). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $93.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 57.4% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Incyte has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $100.86.

The company has a one-year high of $110.37 and a one-year low of $62.48. Currently, Incyte has an average volume of 1.12M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 134 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib). The company was founded by Roy A. Whitfield in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.