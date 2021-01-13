Inari Medical (NARI) Gets a Buy Rating from BTIG

In a report released today, Marie Thibault from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Inari Medical (NARI), with a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $85.11, close to its 52-week high of $88.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 73.7% and a 71.8% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inari Medical is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $88.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Inari Medical’s market cap is currently $4.15B and has a P/E ratio of 1407.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 21.60.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NARI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Inari Medical Inc is a medical device company focused on developing products to treat patients suffering from venous diseases. Its product portfolio includes ClotTriever, for the removal of the clot from peripheral blood vessels and treats patients suffering from deep vein thrombosis. The FlowTreiver product is used for the treatment of pulmonary embolism. Geographically, the company has its presence across the United States.