IMV (IMV) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst David Novak maintained a Hold rating on IMV (IMV) today and set a price target of C$3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.53.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IMV is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.31, implying a 75.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Based on IMV’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $68K and GAAP net loss of $9.66 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $82K and had a GAAP net loss of $5.94 million.

IMV, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of immunotherapy in Oncology. Its proprietary drug delivery platform (DPX) enables the programming of immune cells in vivo. The firm’s candidate, DPX-Survivac, is a T cell-activating immunotherapy combining DPX with a specific tumor target: Survivin. DPX-Survivac is in clinical evaluation as a monotherapy in advanced ovarian cancer and in combination with Merck’s Keytruda across multiple cancer indications. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian E. Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.