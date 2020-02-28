IMV (IMV) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on IMV (IMV) today and set a price target of $11.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.41, close to its 52-week low of $2.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 41.9% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IMV is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.68, implying a 146.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Based on IMV’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.98 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.82 million.

IMV, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of immunotherapy in Oncology. Its proprietary drug delivery platform (DPX) enables the programming of immune cells in vivo. The firm’s candidate, DPX-Survivac, is a T cell-activating immunotherapy combining DPX with a specific tumor target: Survivin.

