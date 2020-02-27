IMV (IMV) Receives a Buy from Echelon Wealth Partners

In a report released yesterday, Douglas Loe from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on IMV (IMV), with a price target of C$9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Loe is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.0% and a 33.8% success rate. Loe covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Neptune Wellness Solutions, Cipher Pharmaceuticals, and Antibe Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IMV is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.27, which is a 142.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.50 price target.

Based on IMV’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.98 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.82 million.

IMV, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of immunotherapy in Oncology. Its proprietary drug delivery platform (DPX) enables the programming of immune cells in vivo. The firm’s candidate, DPX-Survivac, is a T cell-activating immunotherapy combining DPX with a specific tumor target: Survivin.

