IMV (IMV) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After BTIG and Oppenheimer gave IMV (NASDAQ: IMV) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on IMV today and set a price target of $11.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 49.7% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for IMV with a $8.33 average price target, implying an 83.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$9.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.67 and a one-year low of $2.11. Currently, IMV has an average volume of 43.15K.

IMV, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of immunotherapy in Oncology. Its proprietary drug delivery platform (DPX) enables the programming of immune cells in vivo. The firm’s candidate, DPX-Survivac, is a T cell-activating immunotherapy combining DPX with a specific tumor target: Survivin.

