IMV (IMV) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Echelon Wealth Partners and Wells Fargo gave IMV (NASDAQ: IMV) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from B.Riley FBR. Analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on IMV today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 43.8% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for IMV with a $9.30 average price target, a 91.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Based on IMV’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.98 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.82 million.

IMV, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of immunotherapy in Oncology. Its proprietary drug delivery platform (DPX) enables the programming of immune cells in vivo. The firm’s candidate, DPX-Survivac, is a T cell-activating immunotherapy combining DPX with a specific tumor target: Survivin.

