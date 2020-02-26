Implenia AG (IPLNF) Got Some Good News

Kepler Capital analyst Torsten Sauter upgraded Implenia AG (IPLNF) to Buy yesterday and set a price target of CHF43.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Sauter is ranked #3206 out of 5934 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Implenia AG with a $44.07 average price target.

Implenia AG engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following segments: Development, Switzerland, Infrastructure, and International. The Development segment involves activities such as, planning and construction of real estate projects.