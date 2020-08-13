IMPINJ (PI) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley maintained a Buy rating on IMPINJ (PI) today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 66.1% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Sequans Communications S A, and Synchronoss Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IMPINJ is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.90, implying a 13.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $30.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $39.45 and a one-year low of $11.47. Currently, IMPINJ has an average volume of 353.3K.

IImpinj, Inc. engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain & logistics, hospitality, food & beverage and industrial manufacturing industries. The company was founded by Carver Mead and Chris Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.