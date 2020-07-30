IMPINJ (PI) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley maintained a Buy rating on IMPINJ (PI) yesterday and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 67.7% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Sequans Communications S A, and Synchronoss Technologies.

IMPINJ has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.00.

Based on IMPINJ’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $47.82 million and GAAP net loss of $4.33 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $33.06 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.07 million.

IImpinj, Inc. engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain & logistics, hospitality, food & beverage and industrial manufacturing industries. The company was founded by Carver Mead and Chris Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.