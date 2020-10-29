IMPINJ (PI) Received its Third Buy in a Row

Howard Kim- October 29, 2020, 12:32 PM EDT

After Canaccord Genuity and Needham gave IMPINJ (NASDAQ: PI) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Piper Sandler. Analyst Harsh Kumar maintained a Buy rating on IMPINJ today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Kumar is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.9% and a 77.6% success rate. Kumar covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Micro Devices, and Akoustis Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for IMPINJ with a $29.70 average price target, a 12.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Based on IMPINJ’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $26.46 million and GAAP net loss of $17.53 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $38.19 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.16 million.

IImpinj, Inc. engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain & logistics, hospitality, food & beverage and industrial manufacturing industries. The company was founded by Carver Mead and Chris Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

