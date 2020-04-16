Imperial Oil (IMO) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Gregory Pardy from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Imperial Oil (IMO), with a price target of C$23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Pardy has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -10.0% and a 40.6% success rate. Pardy covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Natural, Vermilion Energy, and Cenovus Energy.

Imperial Oil has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $18.85, implying a 59.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$20.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $30.38 and a one-year low of $7.04. Currently, Imperial Oil has an average volume of 911.5K.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets hydrocarbon-based chemicals and chemical products. The Corporate and Other segment covers assets and liabilities that do not specifically relate to business segments. The company was founded on September 8, 1880 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.