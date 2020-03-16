Imperial Oil (IMO) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

Catie Powers- March 16, 2020, 6:36 PM EDT

In a report released today, Gregory Pardy from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Imperial Oil (IMO), with a price target of C$24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.88, close to its 52-week low of $10.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Pardy has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.0% and a 39.3% success rate. Pardy covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Natural, Vermilion Energy, and Cenovus Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Imperial Oil is a Hold with an average price target of $24.15.

The company has a one-year high of $30.38 and a one-year low of $10.51. Currently, Imperial Oil has an average volume of 450.3K.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

