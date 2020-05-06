Imperial Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)

Imperial Capital analyst Jeff Kessler maintained a Buy rating on Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 54.4% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axon Enterprise, Verint Systems, and Flir Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Napco Security Technologies with a $26.33 average price target, representing a 16.6% upside. In a report issued on May 4, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $34.91 and a one-year low of $13.33. Currently, Napco Security Technologies has an average volume of 154.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NSSC in relation to earlier this year.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems,door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.