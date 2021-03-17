Immutep (IMMP) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy reiterated a Buy rating on Immutep (IMMP) yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.87.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 60.7% and a 60.6% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Immutep has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00.

Immutep’s market cap is currently $186.2M and has a P/E ratio of -6.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.04.

Immutep Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its product is IMP321, which involves in clinical development for the treatment of breast cancer and melanoma. The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.