Immutep (IMMP) Receives a Buy from Alliance Global Partners

In a report released today, Matthew Cross from Alliance Global Partners maintained a Buy rating on Immutep (IMMP), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Cross is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 42.1% success rate. Cross covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Syros Pharmaceuticals, Aldeyra Therapeutics, and Aptose Biosciences.

Immutep has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00, which is a 93.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Maxim Group also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Immutep’s market cap is currently $203.1M and has a P/E ratio of -7.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.74.

Immutep Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its product is IMP321, which involves in clinical development for the treatment of breast cancer and melanoma. The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.