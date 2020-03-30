Immunovant (IMVT) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Catie Powers- March 30, 2020, 11:54 AM EDT

In a report released today, Gbola Amusa from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Immunovant (IMVT), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 48.7% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Voyager Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Immunovant with a $25.50 average price target, a 70.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

Immunovant, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on enabling normal lives for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

