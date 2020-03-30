Immunovant (IMVT) Receives a Buy from Nomura

Christine Brown- March 29, 2020, 10:27 PM EDT

In a report issued on March 26, Christopher Marai from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Immunovant (IMVT), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Marai is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 43.7% success rate. Marai covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Immunovant has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.50.

Immunovant, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on enabling normal lives for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

