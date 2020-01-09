Immunovant (IMVT) Initiated with a Buy at Chardan Capital

In a report released today, Gbola Amusa from Chardan Capital initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Immunovant (IMVT) and a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.9% and a 53.0% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Axovant Gene Therapies, and Audentes Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Immunovant is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.50, which is a 58.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Robert W. Baird also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.41 and a one-year low of $9.57. Currently, Immunovant has an average volume of 157.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of IMVT in relation to earlier this year.

Immunovant, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on enabling normal lives for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.