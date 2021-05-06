Immunovant (IMVT) Gets a Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird analyst Brian Skorney maintained a Buy rating on Immunovant (IMVT) on May 3 and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.40, close to its 52-week low of $11.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 49.4% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Intellia Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Immunovant is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $35.20.

Based on Immunovant’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $31.78 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $11.3 million.

Immunovant, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on enabling normal lives for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.