Immunovant (IMVT) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Catie Powers- February 12, 2021, 4:45 PM EDT

In a report released today, Danielle Brill from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Immunovant (IMVT). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 55.6% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Immunovant with a $45.00 average price target, implying a 91.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 1, LifeSci Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

Based on Immunovant’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $20.79 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $125.1K.

Immunovant, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on enabling normal lives for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

