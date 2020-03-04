Immunovant (IMVT) Gets a Buy Rating from Nomura

In a report issued on March 2, Christopher Marai from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Immunovant (IMVT), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Marai is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 46.6% success rate. Marai covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Immunovant has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $18.69 and a one-year low of $9.57. Currently, Immunovant has an average volume of 148.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of IMVT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Immunovant, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on enabling normal lives for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.