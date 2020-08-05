Immunovant (IMVT) Gets a Buy Rating from LifeSci Capital

LifeSci Capital analyst Sam Slutsky maintained a Buy rating on Immunovant (IMVT) today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Slutsky is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.3% and a 36.4% success rate. Slutsky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Catalyst Biosciences, and La Jolla Pharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Immunovant with a $34.75 average price target, representing a 49.3% upside. In a report issued on July 29, H.C. Wainwright also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Immunovant’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $20.55 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $450.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Immunovant, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on enabling normal lives for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.