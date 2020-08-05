Immunovant (IMVT) Gets a Buy Rating from LifeSci Capital

Jason Carr- August 5, 2020, 4:55 PM EDT

LifeSci Capital analyst Sam Slutsky maintained a Buy rating on Immunovant (IMVT) today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Slutsky is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.3% and a 36.4% success rate. Slutsky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Catalyst Biosciences, and La Jolla Pharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Immunovant with a $34.75 average price target, representing a 49.3% upside. In a report issued on July 29, H.C. Wainwright also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Immunovant’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $20.55 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $450.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Immunovant, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on enabling normal lives for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts