Immunome (IMNM) Initiated with a Buy at Chardan Capital

In a report released today, Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Immunome (IMNM) and a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.7% and a 69.1% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Immunome has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.00, which is a 92.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of IMNM in relation to earlier this year.

Immunome Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel antibody-based drugs. The company’s proprietary discovery platform identifies novel therapeutic antibodies and their targets by leveraging highly educated components of the immune system, memory B cells, from patients who have learned to fight off their disease. It is developing treatments for treating cancer and other infectious diseases.