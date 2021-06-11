ImmunoGen (IMGN) Receives a Buy from William Blair

In a report issued on June 8, Andy Hsieh from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on ImmunoGen (IMGN). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 54.7% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Vaccitech Plc Sponsored ADR, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, and Nektar Therapeutics.

ImmunoGen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

Based on ImmunoGen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $15.71 million and GAAP net loss of $34.05 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13.29 million and had a GAAP net loss of $29.09 million.

ImmunoGen, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-drug conjugate therapies that meaningfully improve the lives of people with cancer. Its product candidates include Mirvetuximab soravtansine, Coltuximab ravtansine, IMGN7779 and IMGN632. The company was founded in March 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.