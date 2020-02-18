ImmunoGen (IMGN) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Debjit Chattopadhyay from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on ImmunoGen (IMGN), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.80, close to its 52-week high of $7.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 47.6% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Precision BioSciences, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ImmunoGen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.40, a 23.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $7.07 and a one-year low of $1.76. Currently, ImmunoGen has an average volume of 3.2M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ImmunoGen, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-drug conjugate therapies that meaningfully improve the lives of people with cancer. Its product candidates include Mirvetuximab soravtansine, Coltuximab ravtansine, IMGN7779 and IMGN632. The company was founded in March 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.