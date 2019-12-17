ImmunoGen (IMGN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Cowen & Co. and William Blair gave ImmunoGen (NASDAQ: IMGN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay reiterated a Buy rating on ImmunoGen today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 47.2% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Audentes Therapeutics, and Precision BioSciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ImmunoGen is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.00, which is a 94.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 10, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on ImmunoGen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $21.75 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $46.81 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ImmunoGen, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-drug conjugate therapies that meaningfully improve the lives of people with cancer. Its product candidates include Mirvetuximab soravtansine, Coltuximab ravtansine, IMGN7779 and IMGN632. The company was founded in March 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.