ImmunoGen (IMGN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After H.C. Wainwright and Canaccord Genuity gave ImmunoGen (NASDAQ: IMGN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from William Blair. Analyst Andy Hsieh reiterated a Buy rating on ImmunoGen yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 60.8% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Viking Therapeutics, Seattle Genetics, and Beyondspring.

ImmunoGen has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.50, a 120.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.07 and a one-year low of $1.80. Currently, ImmunoGen has an average volume of 2.75M.

ImmunoGen, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-drug conjugate therapies that meaningfully improve the lives of people with cancer. Its product candidates include Mirvetuximab soravtansine, Coltuximab ravtansine, IMGN7779 and IMGN632. The company was founded in March 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.