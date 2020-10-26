ImmunoGen (IMGN) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on ImmunoGen (IMGN) and a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 35.9% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Trillium Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ImmunoGen with a $8.00 average price target, representing a 43.4% upside. In a report issued on October 19, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.07 and a one-year low of $1.95. Currently, ImmunoGen has an average volume of 2.64M.

ImmunoGen, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-drug conjugate therapies that meaningfully improve the lives of people with cancer. Its product candidates include Mirvetuximab soravtansine, Coltuximab ravtansine, IMGN7779 and IMGN632. The company was founded in March 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

