Immunic (IMUX) Receives a Buy from Wedbush

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Immunic (IMUX), with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 48.3% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Immunic with a $57.33 average price target, which is a 261.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, JMP Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $28.21 and a one-year low of $5.72. Currently, Immunic has an average volume of 235.9K.

Immunic, Inc. engages in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856. The company is headquartered in San Diego, CA.