Immunic (IMUX) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Immunic (IMUX) today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.0% and a 61.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Immunic has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.33, a 357.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 4, Wedbush also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.05 and a one-year low of $4.19. Currently, Immunic has an average volume of 243.5K.

Immunic, Inc. engages in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856. The company is headquartered in San Diego, CA.