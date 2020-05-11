Immunic (IMUX) Initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright

Immunic (IMUX) received a Buy rating and a $45.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 55.8% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Immunic has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.00.

Based on Immunic’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $7.69 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.46 million.

Immunic, Inc. engages in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856. The company is headquartered in San Diego, CA.