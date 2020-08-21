Immunic (IMUX) Initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Immunic (IMUX) today and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.4% and a 55.9% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Immunic with a $60.20 average price target, which is a 211.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Roth Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

Based on Immunic’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $8.49 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $14.71 million.

Immunic, Inc. engages in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856. The company is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

