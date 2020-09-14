Immunic (IMUX) Gets a Buy Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Immunic (IMUX) today and set a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 46.9% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Immunic with a $62.67 average price target, representing a 273.9% upside. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Immunic’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $8.49 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $14.71 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Immunic, Inc. engages in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856. The company is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More on IMUX: