Immunic (IMUX) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Immunic (IMUX), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 43.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Immunic is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $53.00, implying a 348.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $28.21 and a one-year low of $8.05. Currently, Immunic has an average volume of 223K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Immunic, Inc. engages in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856. The company is headquartered in San Diego, CA.