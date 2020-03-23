IMMOFINANZ AG (IMMZF) Receives a Buy from Kepler Capital

Catie Powers- March 22, 2020, 10:32 PM EDT

In a report issued on March 20, Thomas Neuhold from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on IMMOFINANZ AG (IMMZF), with a price target of EUR28.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.70, equals to its 52-week high of $23.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Neuhold is ranked #5815 out of 6156 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for IMMOFINANZ AG with a $30.55 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

IMMOFINANZ AG engages in the investment and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, and Other. The Austria segment focuses on office standing investments, which include myhive Twin Towers and City Tower Vienna.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts