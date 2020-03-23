IMMOFINANZ AG (IMMZF) Receives a Buy from Kepler Capital

In a report issued on March 20, Thomas Neuhold from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on IMMOFINANZ AG (IMMZF), with a price target of EUR28.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.70, equals to its 52-week high of $23.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Neuhold is ranked #5815 out of 6156 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for IMMOFINANZ AG with a $30.55 average price target.

IMMOFINANZ AG engages in the investment and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, and Other. The Austria segment focuses on office standing investments, which include myhive Twin Towers and City Tower Vienna.