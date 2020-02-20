IMAX (IMAX) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After B.Riley FBR and Benchmark Co. gave IMAX (NYSE: IMAX) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Wedbush. Analyst Michael Pachter reiterated a Buy rating on IMAX today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.10, close to its 52-week low of $16.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 52.9% success rate. Pachter covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for IMAX with a $23.00 average price target, representing a 34.5% upside. In a report issued on February 12, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $25.75 and a one-year low of $16.29. Currently, IMAX has an average volume of 435.5K.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: Network Business, Theater Business, New Business, and Other.