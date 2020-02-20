IMAX (IMAX) Got Some Good News

Canaccord Genuity analyst Aravinda Galappatthige upgraded IMAX (IMAX) to Buy today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.10, close to its 52-week low of $16.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Galappatthige is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 58.0% success rate. Galappatthige covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Yellow Media, WildBrain, and Cineplex.

IMAX has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.75, implying a 33.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

IMAX’s market cap is currently $1.05B and has a P/E ratio of 34.53. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.99.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: Network Business, Theater Business, New Business, and Other.