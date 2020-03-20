IMAX (IMAX) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Aravinda Galappatthige maintained a Buy rating on IMAX (IMAX) yesterday and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Galappatthige is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 52.9% success rate. Galappatthige covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Corus Entertainment, Thomson Reuters, and Yellow Media.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IMAX is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.80.

The company has a one-year high of $25.75 and a one-year low of $6.01. Currently, IMAX has an average volume of 979.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of IMAX in relation to earlier this year.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: Network Business, Theater Business, New Business, and Other.